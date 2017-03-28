Commercial Appeal lays off dozens of workers

The Commercial Appeal laid off more than 12 workers on Tuesday, according to the Memphis Newspaper Guild.

The union said the 12 people at the paper who were laid off included digital producers, reporters, photographers, and editorial assistants.

The union said some managers were also let go, but they are not part of the union, so the union was not sure how many were involved in the latest round of layoffs at the paper.

The Commercial Appeal was founded in 1841. It has changed ownership a couple times, most recently when Gannett purchased it in 2016.

Since then, the paper has seen layoffs and consolidation, including a move that merged the Memphis paper with Nashville's The Tennessean.

