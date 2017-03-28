A Better Mid-South: St. Jude Dream Home 2017 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A Better Mid-South: St. Jude Dream Home 2017

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5) FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

With the simple purchase of a ticket, you can help save lives. It's once again time for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.  

For just $100 per ticket, you will be in the running to win a new home and all the money raised will go to help operate St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

This year the home is in Rossville, Tennessee just outside of Collierville.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.  

Tune into WMC Action News 5 Friday to find out how to buy one of these tickets and do your part for our St. Jude children.

You'll also have the chance to win early bird prizes and a bonus prize.

I will also post ways to buy a ticket on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South.

St. Jude and your donations will make this another banner year for the Dream Home Giveaway and makes this A Better Mid-South.

