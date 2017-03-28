2 bankrupt Tunica casinos pick up new ownership

Two bankrupt Tunica casinos are changing hands.

Bally's Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica have been sold to Penn National Gaming out of Pennsylvania for $44 million.

The company already owns Hollywood Casino Tunica.

CEO Timothy Wilmott said Penn National will centrally manage the three Tunica County casinos and make modest improvements.

The sale is expected to close by June, pending approval from the Gaming Commission.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.