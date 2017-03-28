Millington police officer injured while arresting suspect - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Millington police officer injured while arresting suspect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A Millington police officer was injured Tuesday night while arresting a shoplifting suspect.

According to Millington police, the officer was arresting an individual for shoplifting and drug charges at Walgreens, in the 7900 block of Highway 51. 

During the arrest, the officer injured his leg and other officers rushed to the scene. 

Police said the suspect ran from the officer, but was caught.

The officer was treated at a local hospital. 

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with theft and drug charges, resisting and evading arrest, and other charges are pending.

