Judge denies City's request to combine 2 'blacklist' lawsuits

The Memphis Police Department has released the names of all people required to have an escort while inside of City Hall.

Dozens of people have been put on the “City Hall blacklist,” a list that requires everyone on it to have an escort through City Hall.

The City of Memphis is facing two lawsuits and their attempts to combine the two suits filed against them were shut down by a judge.

The lawsuits claim the city violated the plantiff's freedom of speech when the city created a so-called "Blacklist" that said some activists had to have escorts in City Hall.

While the judge said both cases do involve MPD's surveillance techniques, the cases rely on different legal cause of action.

In an earlier motion to dismiss the case, the city said the plaintiffs have not suffered any injuries.

