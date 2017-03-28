Orpheum season tickets provide first access to Hamilton

Orpheum Theatre has made good on a promise to bring the Hamilton musical to Memphis.

Orpheum Theatre has made good on a promise to bring the Hamilton musical to Memphis.

Are you looking for a way to snag guaranteed seats to Broadway's biggest hit, Hamilton, when it hits the Orpheum?

The Orpheum announced just how you can get first access to those seats, but there's a catch.

First access to Hamilton's Memphis show will be given to season ticket holders from this upcoming year, despite the show not arriving until the 2018-2019 season.

Season tickets offer up to 20 percent off savings, compared to single ticket prices.

Season tickets go on sale Monday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.