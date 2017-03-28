Neighbors concerned drone flying around home is connected to sex offender

Neighbors in Bartlett are concerned that a sex offender was flying a drone close to their house (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Bartlett neighbors said they discovered a drone hovering in their backyard. That was a little too close for comfort, so they called the police.

One neighbor tracked down the pilot of the drone to a person living around the corner to them. It's a person they said is a registered sex offender.

"It stayed right there in one spot. It didn't move. It just hovered," Kelly Boudreaux said.

The drone, with its flashing green and red lights, lingered over Boudreaux's backyard.

Boudreaux is a mother of two children.

"At first I thought, 'wow, there's a drone.' I didn't think that much about it," Boudreaux said.

But her neighbor left to investigate and find out why the drone was flying so close to their homes.

According to the Bartlett police report, the neighbor told police the drone belonged to a sex offender.

WMC Action News 5 reporter Jessica Holley used the iPhone app Offender Locator to find one registered sex offender living near Boudreaux. A check with the TBI sex offender registry confirmed the match.

There was no answer at that person's home.

"That was my concern. Was there a camera on it? Because if he is a registered sex offender and he has a camera and it's hovering in our backyard, why?" Boudreaux said.

It's still unclear if the pilot was simply inexperienced and didn't realize how close the drone was flying to the home, or if there were other reasons behind the flight.

