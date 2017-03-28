Ole Miss graduate hired by Ivanka Trump - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ole Miss graduate hired by Ivanka Trump

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: Facebook) (SOURCE: Facebook)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) -

An Ole Miss graduate has moved to the capital city and has a big job. 

Bridges Lamar has been hired as a personal assistant for Ivanka Trump, according to the Oxford Eagle

Lamar graduated from Ole Miss in 2016 and is a native of Oxford. 

The position with Ivanka Trump is not her first job in the nation's capital, but certainly a huge one. 

Lamar landed a position with Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) in Washington D.C. after she graduated. That's where she's been since she left Oxford. 

According to the Oxford Eagle, it was Senator Shelby who recommended Lamar for her new position with Ivanka Trump.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

