Poor hitting leaves Tigers with a loss against Mississippi State

The Memphis Tigers (16-8) fell to 3-3 against SEC teams after facing off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at AutoZone Park on Tuesday.

The Tigers were hoping to add another win to their six game winning streak, including a win against SEC's Ole Miss Rebels, but it wouldn't be the case Tuesday.

Memphis freshman Jonathan Bowlan struggled from the start on the mound, seeing the Bulldogs put up five runs in the first inning. Mississippi State went on to capture an 8-3 victory over the Tigers.

The Bulldogs led off the game with three straight hits, a walk, and an error before an out was ever put on the board. The Bulldogs took the lead 5-0 after a sacrifice fly and a two-run double in the top of the first.

Following the rough start to the game from Bowlan, he seemed to adjust and get settled as the game progressed. He allowed only one more run over the next six innings he was on the mound.

He completed his seven innings of work with six strikeouts and four earned runs on eight hits.

The Tigers put up three runs on three hits, struggling to make contact with the ball.

But, Tiger Chris Carrier was having none of it and was going to make a run for the Tigers. Carrier put up a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to put the Tigers on the board, but it would not be enough. The Tigers wouldn't seen another run hit their side of the board until the eighth inning - too little, too late against the Bulldogs.

Jason Santana drove in Carrier with an RBI double, giving the Tigers their third and final run of the night.

The Tigers will get a chance to rebound from the loss when they go against the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-12) March 31. Their next SEC game is against the Razorbacks on April 18 for a series of back to back games.

