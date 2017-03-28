69-year-old man with dementia missing

A 69-year-old man suffering from dementia is missing, according to Memphis Police Department.

Richard Stacy was last seen in the 4300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard on Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police said Stacy was seen walking away from a business in the area but has not been seen since.

He suffers from dementia and it is unknown if he is taking medication.

He was wearing a blue baseball cap, navy blue t-shirt with "dad" in white letters, and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his location, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

