Tubby Smith wants energy back in FedExForum - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tubby Smith wants energy back in FedExForum

Tigers head coach Tubby Smith (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5) Tigers head coach Tubby Smith (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Tubby Smith says he's full go in getting started for next season.

Smith, who's first Tiger Team wound up 19-14 with a strong start followed by a limping finish, said he got to watch the top programs of the NCAA South Regional play here in Memphis over the weekend, and it's energized him to get that back for the U of M at FedExForum.

"I was definitely energized by what I saw," Smith said. "The feeling in the building, I want to get that for us every year."

Smith said he's also working on upgrading the Tigers schedule next season. Memphis has a game set with Alabama in the Naval Academy Classic in Annapolis, Maryland, but he wants more games like that at FedExFourm.

