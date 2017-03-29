Maligned Downtown high-rise $1.3M away from code

The tallest building in Downtown Memphis - praised as an example of mid-century modern architecture - has recently turned into a modern monstrosity.

The 38-story office tower located at 100 North Main Street has been vacant since 2014. Recently, it's turned into a haven for crime.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, vandals broke windows out of the building's upper floors. Shattered glass fell to the street below, creating a dangerous situation for passers-by.

Investigators searched the building but never found the vandals.

Days before the vandals struck, an arsonist set fire to the building.

Memphis Fire Department fought the flames and saved the building, but one firefighter was injured during the fire fight.

A company out of Indianapolis owns the building. The company, IMH, is in foreclosure. It's been issued more than 100 citations for code violations, including faulty wiring and other dangerous building neglect violations.

City records show it could cost as much as $1.3 million to bring the building up to code.

IMH is reportedly working to secure financing to pay for renovations to turn the building into apartments and commercial space.

IMH is set to report back to court with more detailed plans on March 30.

