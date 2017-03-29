Hazmat scare injures 3 at Laguardia Airport

Three people were treated for minor injuries after a hazardous spill at Laguardia Airport in New York City.

Officials were called to a hazmat situation at the airport before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear what caused the spill or what material it was.

According to NBC New York, TSA officials were alerted by a bag that set off an alarm inside a terminal checkpoint. An unknown substance was found inside the bag.

The airport was closed for about 40 minutes but has since been cleared.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.