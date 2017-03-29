Driver, aide injured in DeSoto County school bus crash

A school bus driver and bus aide were taken to the hospital after a DeSoto County School bus crashed in Southaven on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Church Road and Airways Boulevard before 7 a.m.

DeSoto County Schools spokesperson said there were 11 children on board the bus when it crashed with a truck. None of the children were injured.

Two students were taken home by their parents, and the rest were taken to Lewisburg Primary or Lewisburg Elementary School.

The bus driver and bus aide were both taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear.

