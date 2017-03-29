Man critical after shooting in Frayser

A shooting victim was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened on Ardmore Avenue in Frayser just before 11:30.

Officers rushed to the scene, but did not find a victim. They later learned the victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

The 33-year-old man is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time. No suspect information is available at this time.

