MSPJC is looking for new board members

The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center is now taking applications for its Board of Directors.

The organization is looking for people with strong board leadership, financial or fundraising, legal, peacemaking, or community organizing expertise.

To get a copy of the position description, bylaws, and application, simply send an email expressing your interesting to ashley@midsouthpeace.org.

After fully reading the information and completing the application, you're strongly encouraged to reach out to MSPJC as soon as possible. The deadline for all completed applications is April 19, 2017.

