Christian Brothers University presents the Ghandi-King Conference 2017

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Ghandi-King Conference kicks off Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Christian Brothers University.

The conference is an annual event that brings together modern visionaries of nonviolence and social change with community leaders, activists, academics and organizers to train, learn, plan and organize.

Organizers say the idea is to create a culture of liberation and justice for all. The goal of the conference is to create a stimulating environment where scholars, activists, educators, practitioners, artists and students can build community and explore interconnections.

Participants are invited to engage in various modes of exploration, including papers and presentations, hands-on practitioner workshops and a youth summit.

The aim is to foster an experience where attendees have multiple opportunities to meet and dialogue in both formal and informal settings, against the unique historical backdrop of Memphis, Tennessee.

The event is free, but registration is required. There is a suggested donation of $25. To register, click here.

