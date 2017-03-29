CONSUMER ALERT: Hot deals in April

As we head into April, here’s a look at some of the better bargains available at this time of year, as well as some purchases that should be put off until later in the year.

Television sets and other electronic devices should be good bargains all Spring, according to LifeHacker.com. The Japanese fiscal year ends in March, which means Japanese-made goods are going to be on sale as they try to get rid of old stock. If you didn’t grab a TV during the pre-Super Bowl sales, now should be a good time get one. They also advise that now is a good time to shop thrift stores, since those places normally see an increase in donations as people do some spring cleaning and change or donate their winter clothing. Selections should be at their best at this time of year.

The website Cheapism.com has several suggestions for April bargains, including looking for vacation deals. Sandwiched between the peak winter holiday and summer travel seasons, April offers pleasant weather and lower travel costs throughout much of the country, as well as Europe and Asia. Also, auto dealers tend to stock up on used cars in anticipation of warm weather and spring car sales, so now might be a good time to beat the crowds and hunt for dealers willing to negotiate. And retailers feature April promotions on pots, pans, and cooking tools in time for bridal showers, weddings, and college graduations, so look for bargains in those areas.

BankRate.com says April is the perfect time to replace your old vacuum cleaner. New vacuums come out in June, so now is the time to grab a current model while dealers are trying to clear out their inventory in anticipation of the new models arrival.

Jewelry might be a good purchase in April, according to NerdWallet.com. In general, jewelry stores are more motivated to have sales during non-gift-giving months. And since there aren’t any jewelry-centric holidays – like Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day – in April, now is a good time to find discounts. Whenever possible, try to negotiate jewelry costs.

Spring clothing should actually be cheaper now, since stores have been selling spring items since February. Generally, two months after the beginning of a sales season is a good time to start looking for bargains, according to ValPak.com. And shoe sales are usually down in the winter, so retailers often push big discounts on shoes in the spring to generate business. You can get great deals on last year’s shoes and this year’s designs when you buy in April.

Things to avoid purchasing in April include grills, mattresses, bedding and linens, and summer essentials, all of which will be cheaper at other times of the year.

