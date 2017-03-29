Police chase across AR, MS ends in crash

A car chase by Helena-West Helena police officers into Mississippi resulted in a crash.

Helena-West Helena officers and officers from Dewitt, Arkansas, chased the car into Coahoma County, Mississippi.

The vehicle crashed out into another car on Highway 61.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Mississippi.

The driver of the non-stolen car was injured, but able to walk away.

Everyone within the stolen car was taken into custody and suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.