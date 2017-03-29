AP ranks Memphis number 26 basketball program all-time

Associated Press ranked the top 100 college basketball programs of all-time, and Memphis got some love.

The Tigers rank 26, above several notable schools like Florida, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

The Blue Blood schools dominate the top 5. In order, Kentucky ranks at number 1, followed by North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, and Kansas.

The Tigers are the top-ranked school from the Mid-South. Arkansas comes in at 31, Tennessee ranks 38, Mississippi State comes in at 58, and Ole Miss ranks 100.

To see the full list, click here.

