Mid-South faces enhanced to moderate risk for severe storms

Two rounds of severe storms are possible tonight into Thursday. The first round comes through tonight between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The main threat is high wind and maybe small hail. Lightning and heavy rain are also likely. Here are the highest risk areas from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night. Notice the risk lessens for areas east of the Mississippi River. Eastern AR is in the enhanced or middle category for high wind.
The risk for severe storms & tornadoes on Thursday is very conditional. I'm not sure I would have pulled the trigger on that moderate risk yet. Gulf coast storms may cut off the moisture or the atmosphere may not recover from early morning storms. That means it will be an all or nothing scenario tomorrow afternoon. But SPC has a good portion of west TN and northeast MS in a moderate risk which is substantial. We will need to monitor, but I would not cancel your plans at this point. Just check back for updates throughout the day.
SEVERE STORM SUMMARY
OVERALL SEVERE THREAT: Slight to Moderate
WHERE: Best chance of severe storms tonight is in east Arkansas. The best chance Thursday is in west TN and northeast MS.
WHEN: This evening 10 PM – 7 AM
Thursday 1-7 PM – West TN and Northeast MS
MAIN THREAT: Damaging Wind
TORNADO THREAT: Medium threat Thursday afternoon (conditional, may or may not happen)
WIND THREAT: Medium
HAIL THREAT: Medium
FLOOD THREAT: Low
Severe weather will NOT be widespread and some areas will not see anything severe. But severe warnings are possible in any location. Either way, be sure and download the WMC app on your apple or android device to get any watches, warnings or alerts for your area if they are issued. Nighttime severe storms are problematic because most people are asleep, so make sure your weather radio is on and working as well. Hopefully, these storms will stay below severe limits, but better to be safe than sorry.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Morning Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
