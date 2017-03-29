Mid-South faces enhanced to moderate risk for severe storms - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South faces enhanced to moderate risk for severe storms

By Spencer Denton, Meteorologist
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two rounds of severe storms are possible tonight into Thursday. The first round comes through tonight between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The main threat is high wind and maybe small hail. Lightning and heavy rain are also likely. Here are the highest risk areas from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night. Notice the risk lessens for areas east of the Mississippi River. Eastern AR is in the enhanced or middle category for high wind. 

The risk for severe storms & tornadoes on Thursday is very conditional. I'm not sure I would have pulled the trigger on that moderate risk yet. Gulf coast storms may cut off the moisture or the atmosphere may not recover from early morning storms. That means it will be an all or nothing scenario tomorrow afternoon. But SPC has a good portion of west TN and northeast MS in a moderate risk which is substantial. We will need to monitor, but I would not cancel your plans at this point. Just check back for updates throughout the day. 

SEVERE STORM SUMMARY

OVERALL SEVERE THREAT: Slight to Moderate

WHERE: Best chance of severe storms tonight is in east Arkansas. The best chance Thursday is in west TN and northeast MS.

WHEN: This evening 10 PM – 7 AM
            Thursday 1-7 PM – West TN and Northeast MS

MAIN THREAT: Damaging Wind

TORNADO THREAT: Medium threat Thursday afternoon (conditional, may or may not happen)

WIND THREAT: Medium

HAIL THREAT: Medium

FLOOD THREAT: Low

Severe weather will NOT be widespread and some areas will not see anything severe. But severe warnings are possible in any location. Either way, be sure and download the WMC app on your apple or android device to get any watches, warnings or alerts for your area if they are issued. Nighttime severe storms are problematic because most people are asleep, so make sure your weather radio is on and working as well. Hopefully, these storms will stay below severe limits, but better to be safe than sorry.

