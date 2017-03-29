Vehicular homicide charges dropped for ex-Bartlett officer

All criminal charges against former Bartlett police officer Lucas Hines have been dismissed.

Hines crashed into a vehicle while he was on patrol in October 2014, killing both 63-year-old Danny Floyd and 49-year-old Michelle Sloyan.

Hines was later indicted on vehicular homicide charges.

The case successfully completed diversion, and all charges were removed from Hines’ record.

