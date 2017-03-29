Man shot, killed in East Memphis identified

Memphis Police Department identified the person who was killed in East Memphis on Monday in an upscale neighborhood, not far from the Racquet Club.

The homicide happened in the 4900 block of Devonshire Avenue, near Mendenhall Road, around 8 p.m.

Officers found 40-year-old Saad Mheirat lying in the yard near a driveway. He had been shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified since the suspects remain at large, said he called police after he heard gunfire. He said he saw a couple men run through his yard, but he didn't realize the seriousness of what had happened until police found Mheirat's body.

"His wife came halfway down the driveway, put her hand over her mouth, pointed, and started screaming," the neighbor said.

The family was too emotional to speak on the record, but the neighbor said Mheirat leaves behind a wife and at least two children.

Investigators do not know what led up to the shooting, but they are still investigating. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Memphis Police Department.

