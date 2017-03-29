Student caught with weapon, drugs at high school

A Southwind High School student brought a weapon and marijuana to school, according to Shelby County Schools.

SCS said the student will face disciplinary action since weapon and drug possession are clear violations of board policy.

“Student safety is our top priority and this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” an SCS spokesperson said.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn details behind why the student brought the items to school and how they were discovered.

