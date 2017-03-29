3 more arrests made in death of Covington man

Three additional arrests have been made in connection with the January death of a Tipton County man.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Christian Sherrill, Darrell Owens, and Willie Lee Somerville are responsible for playing a part in the death of 38-year-old Timothy Edwards.

Edwards' wife said her husband was shot inside their Douglas Street home after three men forced their way inside.

Sherill and Owens were arrested Tuesday in connection Edwards’ death. They are both charged with one count of criminal responsibility to commit felony first-degree murder. Both men are being held without bond.

Somerville was arrested by TBI agents in mid-February and charged with two counts of coercion of a witness. He is in jail on unrelated charges.

Eddie Lee Poindexter III and Armoni De'Quan Hall were previously arrested and charged with killing Edwards.

