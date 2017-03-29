Gov. Haslam announces $10K reward in Munford murder case - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gov. Haslam announces $10K reward in Munford murder case

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Anita Rieben (Source: Family) Anita Rieben (Source: Family)
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

On Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced a $10,000 reward in an effort to solve the 2016 murder of an elderly woman

Gov. Haslam announced the reward will be for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Anita J. Rieben on Feb. 17, 2016.  

“We want whoever is responsible for this crime to be brought to justice,” Haslam said. “We ask anyone with any knowledge of the case to come forward.”  

Rieben, a 72-year-old cancer patient, was killed in her home on Reeder Avenue in Munford, in Tipton County.  She sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Munford Police Department are investigating the case.    

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

    •   
