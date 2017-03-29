Man points gun at cashier, runs out of store before taking money

Memphis police officers are searching for the man responsible for the attempted aggravated robbery of a Dollar Store on Friday.

Police said the man went into the business, which is located in the 3100 block of Thomas Street, just after 9 p.m. He pointed a weapon at the cashiers and demanded money.

Before both victims could comply with his demands, according to police, he ran out of the business without taking anything.

