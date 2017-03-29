New Church Health YMCA opens April 1 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New Church Health YMCA opens April 1

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South) (Source: YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South)

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

In just days, a new gym will open at Crosstown Concourse. 

WMC Action News 5 got a sneak peek inside the YMCA's eleventh Mid-South location. 

The YMCA partnered with Church Health to open the new gym. The Crosstown project is centered on three areas of service: arts, education, and health.

“We are really proud as the YMCA to be an organization about healthy living, youth development and social responsibility,” said YMCA Executive Director Shauna Bateman.

The official opening is set for Saturday, April 1.

Members will have access to free group fitness classes, free child care, and access to all Mid-South YMCA locations.

