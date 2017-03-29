First responder positions open for City of Bartlett

City of Bartlett is looking to fill some vital positions that help keep its citizens safe.

The open positions include a firefighter, paramedic, two police officers, and a dispatcher.

The salaries for these jobs range from $38,000 - $50,000 annually.

You must apply online before the deadline listed on the website. To view these open positions and submit an application, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.