Checkmate: Houston Middle School chess team captures state title

The Houston Middle School chess team competed in the 2017 Team Finals of the Tennessee State Scholastic Championship on Saturday.



The team won and HMS is now state champs! The team went 4-0 in match play and had a perfect score of 16-0 for each of the individual player's games.



The team may have also made history as the only school in the 29-year history of the tournament to compile an undefeated record in the elementary section; officials are presently confirming that record with the U.S. Chess Federation.



The students took the title from Grahamwood, another Memphis elementary school, which previously held the title for five straight years.



Congratulations to the HMS chess team and coach for winning the state title!

