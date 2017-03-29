MPD searching for GameStop armed robbery suspect

Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed the GameStop on Wolfcreek Parkway on Wednesday, March 29.

Officials said the man entered the store at about 1:45 p.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint.

The suspect took money from the register and ran away. He was last seen running westbound from the business towards Target.

The suspect is described as a black male between 18 to 25 years old, is 5’10” tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie with Saints written across the front and black pants during the robbery.

No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

