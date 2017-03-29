2 rounds of storms expected to hit Mid-South

A potent storm system will move through the Mid-South overnight and through much of the day Thursday, bringing a significant threat for severe storms to much of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area. This is the second severe weather event to impact our area this week and this one has the potential to be stronger. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Moderate Risk for severe weather over much of West Tennessee and North Mississippi as a result of this system's potential.

There will likely be two rounds of storms to impact our area. The first will move through overnight, into early Thursday morning, and the second will develop around midday and continue into the evening. Below you will find more specific timing and impacts.

ROUND ONE

Midnight to 9 a.m. This will impact primarily East Arkansas, West Tennessee along the Mississippi River and Northwest Mississippi

IMPACTS:

Heavy rain, intense lightning, hail, and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes are possible, but the threat is very low as this round of storms will be weaken significantly as it enters the Mid-South.

ROUND TWO:

Noon to 8 p.m. This will likely begin as a line of individual storms developing along and east of the Mississippi River and intensifying as they move east.

These cells will have the greatest potential of producing damaging wind and hail along with an increased threat for isolated tornadoes.

Be sure to have means of staying weather aware overnight and through the day Thursday. Have your weather radio ON before bed Wednesday night and have the WMC Action News 5 Storm Tracker app on downloaded to your smart phone or iPad. This will give you the ability to receive any watches or warnings that may be issued overnight and through the day Thursday. And know that you can count on the WMC Action News 5 Storm Tracking Team to keep you posted on the latest weather information on air and on the web. We are committed to tracking this system to keep you and your family safe.

