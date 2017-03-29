Tigers softball splits games against Austin Peay

In a midweek doubleheader against Austin Peay, the University of Memphis softball picked up the split by winning game one, 8-1, and falling in game two, 4-1. Memphis heads into weekend series against Tulsa with a 19-14 overall record.

The Tigers scattered their runs in five of the six possible innings in game one, including two early in the bottom of the first inning. Austin Peay got a run back in the fifth with a pair of doubles, but that was all Molly Smith and the Memphis defense allowed for the remainder of game one.

Memphis recorded four extra base hits including two triples by Kyler Trosclair and Lindsay Crowdus in game one. Smith was credited with the victory after pitching seven complete innings for the Tigers.

Kyler Trosclair matched the program career record for stolen bases with 57 in the second inning of game one. Trosclair also put up her fourth triple of the year. But, Trosclair wasn't alone in making her mark.

Lindsay Crowdus got her eighth triple in game one.

Austin Peay put up a four-run third inning in game two and the Memphis offense was unable to recover. The Tigers did get one run back in the third and the seventh, but it proved to not be enough.

Addision Maxwell got on the boards with her second triple of the season.

Memphis has 17 triples for the season, putting them first in the nation for triples.

But, that's not their only strength. Stolen bases is a signature of this team.

Crowdus extended her on base streak to 22 consecutive games, matching a career-height. Memphis goes into this weekend five stolen bases shy of matching the program's record of 89 that was set in 2016.

Katie Brignac was handed just her second loss in game two against the Governors.

Memphis will hit the road and head to Tulsa this weekend for its first road conference match up, beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

