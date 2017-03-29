School Closings: Some Mid-South schools are closing, opening lat - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

School Closings: Some Mid-South schools are closing, opening late Thursday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

Mid-south (WMC) -

With the threat of severe weather hitting the Mid-South Thursday, some school districts have decided to close schools.

All the schools are in Tennessee and Mississippi at this time. No closures or late openings reported in Arkansas. 

TENNESSEE:

LATE OPENING:

Fayette County Public Schools will open one hour late Thursday.

CLOSED: 

Benton County Schools will be closed. All school activities are canceled. 

MISSISSIPPI:

North Tippah Schools will be closed.

