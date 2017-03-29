School Closings: Some Mid-South schools are closing, opening late Thursday

A potent storm system will move through the Mid-South overnight and through much of the day Thursday bringing a significant threat for severe storms to much of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

With the threat of severe weather hitting the Mid-South Thursday, some school districts have decided to close schools.

All the schools are in Tennessee and Mississippi at this time. No closures or late openings reported in Arkansas.

TENNESSEE:

LATE OPENING:

Fayette County Public Schools will open one hour late Thursday.

CLOSED:

Benton County Schools will be closed. All school activities are canceled.

MISSISSIPPI:

North Tippah Schools will be closed.

