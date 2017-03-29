AR police arrest 1, search for 2 additional suspects in March 21 shooting

Banks, 24, has already been taken into custody (Source: Helena West Helena Police Department)

Ross, 26, and Rogers, 25 are still being sought by police. (Source: Helena West Helena Police Department)

Helena-West Helena Police Investigators have identified three suspects who were involved in a recent shooting that left a victim shot in the groin area.

The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Markee Ross, 24-year-old Cortez Banks, and 25-year-old Michael Rogers, also known as “Mike Mike,” all of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Officials say Banks was taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon without incident. He is being held on a $650,000 warrant for attempted murder, and they are still looking for Ross and Rogers.

Both suspects have warrants for attempted murder. If you see Rogers or Ross you’re asked to call 911 or your local police department or the H-WHPD at (870) 572-3441.

The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday, March 21 at approximately 2:24 a.m. in the 500 block of East Garland in West Helena.

Responding officers found the 33-year-old victim laying in the area. They said he had been severely beaten and shot in the lower groin area.

The victim was later transported to Helena Regional Hospital, where he was later airlifted to a local hospital in Memphis.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said investigators had very little information about the shooting and attack.

Initially, officers were told the victim had entered a residence unannounced and was attacked by individuals inside the residents. During their interviews, however, investigators determined the victim hadn’t entered the residents as stated by those inside the house.

Chief Green said once the victim was able to speak with detectives he was able to provide more information about what happened on the night of the shooting and identified all three suspects involved in the shooting.

At this point, investigators haven’t determined a motive for the shooting and brutal attack, other than a case of another random act of violence from several suspects who are repeat offenders.

