AR police arrest 1, search for 2 additional suspects in March 21 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

AR police arrest 1, search for 2 additional suspects in March 21 shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Ross, 26, and Rogers, 25 are still being sought by police. (Source: Helena West Helena Police Department) Ross, 26, and Rogers, 25 are still being sought by police. (Source: Helena West Helena Police Department)
Banks, 24, has already been taken into custody (Source: Helena West Helena Police Department) Banks, 24, has already been taken into custody (Source: Helena West Helena Police Department)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) -

Helena-West Helena Police Investigators have identified three suspects who were involved in a recent shooting that left a victim shot in the groin area. 

The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Markee Ross, 24-year-old Cortez Banks, and 25-year-old Michael Rogers, also known as “Mike Mike,” all of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.   

Officials say Banks was taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon without incident. He is being held on a $650,000 warrant for attempted murder, and they are still looking for Ross and Rogers.

Both suspects have warrants for attempted murder.  If you see Rogers or Ross you’re asked to call 911 or your local police department or the H-WHPD at (870) 572-3441.                      

The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday, March 21 at approximately 2:24 a.m. in the 500 block of East Garland in West Helena.

Responding officers found the 33-year-old victim laying in the area. They said he had been severely beaten and shot in the lower groin area.

The victim was later transported to Helena Regional Hospital, where he was later airlifted to a local hospital in Memphis.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said investigators had very little information about the shooting and attack.

Initially, officers were told the victim had entered a residence unannounced and was attacked by individuals inside the residents. During their interviews, however, investigators determined the victim hadn’t entered the residents as stated by those inside the house.

Chief Green said once the victim was able to speak with detectives he was able to provide more information about what happened on the night of the shooting and identified all three suspects involved in the shooting.

At this point, investigators haven’t determined a motive for the shooting and brutal attack, other than a case of another random act of violence from several suspects who are repeat offenders.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly