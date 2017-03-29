Pastor uses girl’s heartbreaking note to spur change - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pastor uses girl’s heartbreaking note to spur change

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: DeAndre Brown via Facebook) (Source: DeAndre Brown via Facebook)
FRAYSER, TN (WMC) -

A pastor in Frayser is issuing an emotional plea after finding a heartbreaking note from a little girl. 

Pastor DeAndre Brown says one of the girls in his after-school program Lifeline to Success wrote a list titled "What's on my Mind" and put “not getting shot” ahead of getting an education. 

Pastor Brown says this should serve as a wake-up call that change needs to happen in the community. 

“Why is a fourth grader thinking about that?” Pastor Brown said. “And the last thing on her mind was getting an education. That should be completely turned around.” 

Pastor Brown shared the note to his Facebook page, where he hopes it will continue to reach and inspire a wide audience. 

