Lead singer of Memphis-based 'Bar-Kays' to retire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

It's the end of an era for the singer of one of the Bluff's City's most well-known music groups. 

Larry Dodson, Sr., lead singer of The Bar-Kays, will retire at the end of the year after 47 years as the lead singer of the internationally renowned funk and R&B band.

Dodson plans to continue touring until then.

The band will perform in Memphis on June 16 during the 25th Anniversary of the Juneteenth Urban Music Festival.           

