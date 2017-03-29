Lead singer of Memphis-based ‘Bar-Kays’ to retire

It's the end of an era for the singer of one of the Bluff's City's most well-known music groups.

Larry Dodson, Sr., lead singer of The Bar-Kays, will retire at the end of the year after 47 years as the lead singer of the internationally renowned funk and R&B band.

Dodson plans to continue touring until then.

The band will perform in Memphis on June 16 during the 25th Anniversary of the Juneteenth Urban Music Festival.

