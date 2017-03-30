Grizzlies break losing streak, blast Pacers 110-97

Y'know, there may be something to this thing called "Home cooking," the whole, 'sleep in your own bed, familiar surroundings' deal.

The Grizzlies surely used it against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies play their 3rd straight game without starting Center Marc Gasol, who's out with a sore left foot.

JaMychal Green also sat this one out to rest a sore shoulder.

Finally, a night where it didn't matter who was wearing a Grizzlies uniform, the shots were going down...especially if your name is Mike Conley.

The Conductor was on fire beyond the arc: 7 of 12 from the 3 point line and 36 points for Mike.

Vince Carter was also en fuego with the long ball: 4 of 6 from Downtown, 5-8 from the floor for 21 points as the Ageless One moves to 22nd on the NBA's all-time career scoring list.

Grizz take this one box to wire to break the losing streak, with a final score 110-97.

The Grizzlies, now 41-34, next host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at FedExForum.

