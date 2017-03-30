Truck flips over barrier, lands upside down

A person was rushed to the hospital after flipping over a barrier and crashing.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 385 near Ridgeway Road.

The truck lost control, flipped over a barrier, and finally came to rest on its hood with the passenger door open.

The truck had major damage, especially to the front, and was towed away.

The truck landed several feet away from a Jaguar dealership.

The person’s condition is unknown.

