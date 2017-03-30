2 shot at Frayser apartment complex

Two people were shot in Frayser on Thursday morning.

The victims were being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before they met with police and were brought in an ambulance.

The victims told police the shooting happened at the Peachtree Apartments on the corner of Delwood Avenue and Steele Street at 1:45 a.m.

The victims' conditions are unknown.

