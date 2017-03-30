Truck struck in hit-and-run near airport

Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened near Memphis International Airport.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at Airways Boulevard and Democrat Road.

A truck pulling a flatbed trailer was left dented and with broken windows. It had jackknifed on Airways Boulevard with debris thrown all over the road. Authorities said the car that caused this accident was nowhere in sight.

"That's messed up," one driver said.

Witnesses said it all started in the Makeda's parking lot about a mile up the road.

"I saw about six or seven cars, police cars," Tommy Dorsey said.

According to police, a suspect in a green Nissan Altima bumped into a police cruiser, then took off down the road and crashed into the truck. The driver of the truck was sent to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Dorsey said with how busy Airways Boulevard is in the mornings, the crash could have been much worse.

"Wow. That could have been terrible," Dorsey said. "He could have killed somebody or killed himself."

Now, drivers hope police make an arrest soon and take this suspect off the roads before something like this happens again.

