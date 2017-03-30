3 drivers become victims of 'bump and rob' on interstate

Memphis Police Department is searching for the two people they said robbed a man, then stole his car on Interstate 55 near the Brooks Road exit in Whitehaven.

Thieves bump into car, rob driver when he stops to check damage

Robert Haas was driving home from work early Thursday morning when he was hit by another car on the interstate. They proceeded to rob him at gunpoint when he pulled over to survey the damage. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Three Memphis drivers have been "bumped and robbed" in just two days, according to Memphis Police Department. All three drivers were carjacked and robbed between 2 a.m. - 4 a.m.

The latest happened as a man was driving home from work just after 4 a.m. Thursday and was rear-ended on Interstate 240.

Robert Haas, 62, was driving on I-240 and Walnut Grove Road when he was hit by another car. When he pulled over to look at the damage, a man in the vehicle that hit him got out, pointed a gun, then demanded Haas' money and his cell phone.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and drove away. A second person, who was driving the car that rear-ended Haas, is also on the run.

The first "bump and rob" happened on Wednesday near I-55 and Brooks Road.

A FedEx worker said two men hit him from behind, robbed him, and then carjacked him.

"The passenger pulled out a 9mm with extended mags and said 'empty your pockets'," carjacking victim Bradley Brown said.

Brown has a message for all drivers.

"Don't pull over on the interstate," Brown said. "Go find a gas station off the interstate to pull into. That way, if they want to try something, there is more people to see."

The second one happened early Thursday morning on I-240 at Walnut Grove. That man was also a FedEx worker.

"I didn't really think this was really happening," Robert Haas said.

Haas said it all felt like a dream.

"It was 3 in the morning. I'm going home," Haas said.

Haas was leaving work at FedEx and driving down I-240 near Walnut Grove when someone hit his car in the back. He pulled over on the shoulder to check the car for damage.

"The passenger came over with a gun and said 'give me your money,'" Haas said.

He said he told the men he didn't have any money.

"I stepped back and at that point he got in and drove off in my car," he said.

Haas said he was terrified. He was stuck on the highway, no car, no cell phone, nothing, at 3 a.m.

"I walked to Baptist Hospital and called police and called my wife," Haas said.

Police recovered his 2015 Chevy Cruze on Alcy Road.

"I praise God that I came out of it alive," Haas said. "I could have been shot."

After a rash of similar interstate carjackings, police are asking drivers to be cautious and take extra measures to stay safe.

Police said if you are ever involved in a crash, call police, be alert, and pull over in a well-lit area.

Memphis Police Department said both cases have the same modus operandi: Drivers are bumped on the interstate and then robbed when they stop to evaluate the damage done to their vehicle. Police have not said whether they think both incidents are related.

