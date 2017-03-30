3 wanted after man robbed in Horn Lake

Three men are wanted after an armed robbery in Horn Lake on Wednesday night.

Horn Lake Police Department said the robbery happened around 10:30 on Ridgewood Road.

Police said the victim was getting out of his vehicle when two men approached him, armed with handguns, and demanded his wallet.

The two suspects got into a brown sedan driven by a third man.

Police have only a vague description of the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

