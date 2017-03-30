Body found in Crittenden County identified as man missing for 3 years

Blake Wood was reported missing in August 2014. His remains were found at Wapanocca Refuge in Crittenden County. (Source: Wood family)

A body found at Wapanocca Refuge in Crittenden County, Arkansas, last week is confirmed to be that of Blake Wood, who has been missing for three years.

Blake Wood went missing in August 2014 after a friend said he got out of her car and ran into the woods.

Wood's family spoke with WMC Action News 5 in August 2016 as investigators searched the backyard of the friend who was last to see him alive.

"I want to tell my son that I love him and God has got him when he gets to Heaven, and that I didn't mean for it to take this long," Wood's mother, Jamie, said in an interview with WMC5 in 2016.

"We've got to know," said Blake's uncle James Wood. "I can't live not knowing anymore. My sister is probably going to have a nervous breakdown. But, I think if she can get her baby boy back and have a proper burial, then things might be better and God will take us to the next step."

Wood's cause of death has not yet been determined.

