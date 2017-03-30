50 mph wind gusts cause damage in Mid-South

Memphians felt mother nature's wrath overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Strong winds ripped through neighborhoods causing damage in several places.

Rachel Mosley lives on Given Avenue in Highland Heights. Wind uprooted a tree near his home, sending it through a nearby house. Luckily, the house that was damaged was a vacant home.

"Very happy. I'm real happy it didn't happen to my home or my neighbors' house," Mosley said.

"My girls, they wake up and start crying, because it was scary," neighbor David Pastor said.

The strong winds reached speeds of 50 miles per hour in parts of the Mid-South.

