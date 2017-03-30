Celebrity designer partners with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

We are less than 12 hours away from kicking off this year's St. Jude Dream Home campaign!



Tickets go on sale Friday, and this year we're pulling out all the stops.

The masterminds behind the dream home have called in celebrity designer Michael Moloney to make over the master suite.

“It's taking your passion and your skill and what you've been given and being able to do something better with it,” Moloney said.



Moloney is bringing that passion and his skills to the Mid-South by partnering with the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

You may recognize him from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition or Clean House on the Style Network.



St. Jude tapped Moloney to give this year's dream home a dose of the wow factor.



“So they came up with Michaels Mystery Suite,” Moloney said.



He'll design the master bedroom of the dream home. He hopes to bring a touch of the East and West Coast to the country.

“So what I want to do is shake it up here,” Moloney said. “I want to bring a little bit of a LA/New York vibe to this space down here in the South and make it a little funkier but still sophisticated.”



Once again built by Southern Serenity Homes, the dream home is three bedrooms, has three-and-a-half bathrooms, with more than 3,000 square feet. The home is nestled in Rossville outside of CollIerville.



Each ticket sold helps St. Jude patients by furthering the hospital's mission of finding cures and saving children.



We can't show you the room until the big reveal in May, but you don't want to wait until then to reserve your chance to win it!

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Friday morning, and Moloney will join us in the WMC5 studio during the morning show.

We also have some big surprises planned. We're going to sell out, so be ready!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.