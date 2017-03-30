Suspect identified in husband, wife kidnapping, assault, robbery

Memphis Police Department identified the 17-year-old suspected in the kidnapping, assault, and robbery of a husband and wife. The search continues for the woman's husband, Luis Santiago, 39.

The woman was able to escape after being abducted at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon. She said two men forced them into a white pickup truck with a camper on the back on New Willow Road. The truck may be a Chevy and has a TN license plate with tag 3A93B3.

MPD said they are searching for Kevvon Clark, 17, who is considered to be armed. Once captured, he will be charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated rape, and aggravated kidnapping.

If you know where Kevvon Clark may be, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The couple's neighbor, James Kenny, said Santiago knows at least one of the men who took them; that man's name is "Keith." Kenny said they were all at his house before everything happened.

"Yes, it hurt my feelings and I don't want nobody coming into my house with no guns that I don't know nothing about," he said.

Santiago is described as 5'5'', 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow fluorescent t-shirt with writing on it and blue jeans.

If you see him or have any information on his location, you are asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.