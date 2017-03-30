St. Jude ranks among '50 companies that care'

When it comes to major companies that care, one Mid-South organization ranks high in the United States, according to a new list.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ranks #7 on People Magazine's list of "50 companies that care."

The list is based on employees' responses to survey questions, which asked them to rate how their companies treat them on a day-to-day basis.

Other factors included the generosity of an organization's benefits and volunteerism.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.