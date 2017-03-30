Green Beetle employee shot in back may never walk again

The emotional and financial support for Mike Nelson continues more than a week after he was shot in the back while leaving work last Tuesday at The Green Beetle.

But his recovery journey has only begun.

Out of a hospital bed and now maneuvering through the halls in a wheel chair, Nelson begins to show real progress.



“He's focused on moving forward,” said friend Jay Stricker. “He's not doing a whole lot in terms of reflecting on the event.”



Instead, he remains driven to return back to life before the shooting.

Pictures capture Nelson's positive spirit with his smile beaming during physical therapy on Thursday.



“The doctor has visited him recently and they had determined there is a very good chance he won't be able to walk again,” Stricker said.



It’s devastating news to many, but Nelson’s friends say he remains focused on his daily achievements and his physical therapy.



“It's mostly upper body,” Stricker said. “As you know, Mikey has some restrictions from the waist down, so at this point most of his therapy is geared toward his upper body strength.”



There's been an outpouring of financial support from downtown bar and restaurants and the community.

Nelson's GoFundMe page has raised more than $9,800 in eight days.

That money will be used to offset medical cost and transform a family member's home in Florida, where Nelson plans to continue his rehabilitation to becoming more wheelchair accessible.



“There's a lot of really good people that are backing a positive effort for him to get better,” Stricker said. “The outpouring support from the Memphis community has been amazing.”

The Green Beetle will host a fundraiser called “Drink a Pint for Mike” on Sunday, April 2 from 3 to 7 p.m.

