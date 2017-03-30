Suspect pleads guilty in pregnant teen’s death - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Suspect pleads guilty in pregnant teen’s death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Terry Turner (Source: SCSO) Terry Turner (Source: SCSO)
(Source: Vianca Harris Facebook) (Source: Vianca Harris Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The person charged with killing a pregnant 15-year-old last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. 

Terry Turner, 25, was sentenced to 25 years without parole in the March 2016 death of Vianca Harris, who was four to five weeks pregnant

According to an affidavit, a witness saw Turner take a shotgun out of a closet and shoot Harris in the head at Valley Forge Apartments.

Turner had claimed the gun fired while Harris played with it.            

